'The conversation should have happened centuries ago'

A university student has spoken about how she aims to bring communities together to highlight racism and inequality in Essex.

Malaika Gangooly, 19, has organised a Black Lives Matter protest in Chelmsford with three of her friends after being affected by the events in the US.

She said: "The killing of George Floyd was devastating and it motivated me to make a change.

"I think that this protest and protests all over the world is going to start that conversation that should have happened centuries ago."