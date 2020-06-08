Airport arrivals cast doubt on UK quarantine rules

Video

Some of the first air passengers to be affected by new quarantine rules for those coming to the UK have cast doubt on their effectiveness.

All arrivals in the country must provide an address where they will self-isolate for 14 days, with spot checks and fines for those found to be in breach.

But some passengers claimed it was impossible to keep a safe distance from others after landing at the airport. One arrival said: "The buses, it was full of us in there, so no two-metre distance, no social distancing or anything."

Stansted Airport said capacity on buses from aircraft to the terminal were running at 50% capacity. A spokesman added: "The guidance at the airport is the same as on public transport. Where social distancing isn't possible, the advice is to wear face coverings."