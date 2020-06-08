What to expect at your next visit to the dentist

Video

A dental surgery has shown what visitors are likely to expect at their next appointment as many start to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Courtyard Dental Practice in Saffron Walden, Essex, has introduced a number of safety measures, including escorting visitors from their cars into the surgery, handing out face masks and checking people's temperatures.

Treatment rooms will be alternated to allow cleaning and improve social distancing, and staff will be wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Carla Jones, who runs the practice, said people should not be afraid to see the dentist and warned against any DIY treatment at home.