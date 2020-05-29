Dead whale on beach 'might be good news story'

Video

Whales washing up dead on beaches, like one in Essex, could be a good sign about populations, an expert said.

A whale, about 40ft (12m) long, was seen in shallow water metres from the beach near Clacton at about 08:00 BST.

The area was cordoned off by police but people gathered nearby to catch a glimpse, with one onlooker calling it "a very sad sight."

Evolutionary biologist and broadcaster, Prof Ben Garrod, said: "We're seeing dead animals like this one but it actually might even reflect the fact that numbers are creeping up back in the wild, which is, ironically, a good news story."