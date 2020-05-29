Dead whale on beach 'might be good news story'
Dead whale on Clacton beach 'might be good news story'

Whales washing up dead on beaches, like one in Essex, could be a good sign about populations, an expert said.

A whale, about 40ft (12m) long, was seen in shallow water metres from the beach near Clacton at about 08:00 BST.

The area was cordoned off by police but people gathered nearby to catch a glimpse, with one onlooker calling it "a very sad sight."

Evolutionary biologist and broadcaster, Prof Ben Garrod, said: "We're seeing dead animals like this one but it actually might even reflect the fact that numbers are creeping up back in the wild, which is, ironically, a good news story."

