Volunteers deliver essentials to those in need

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Jaywick volunteers delivering essentials to those in need
A team of volunteers has been delivering essential supplies to people living in England's most deprived area.
Organised by the Jaywick Sands Revival Group, the parcels include food and cleaning items and are left at the doorsteps of those in need.
"We've had many people on the phone crying," volunteer Jayne Nash said.
One of the recipients, Julie Foxe, said the parcels were "excellent".
-
30 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-52824525/the-jaywick-volunteers-delivering-essentials-to-those-in-needRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window