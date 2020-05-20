Video

Dashcam footage showed a long queue of traffic as a McDonald's drive-thru reopened in Essex.

The restaurant in Chelmsford had been closed for a number of weeks since the coronavirus lockdown.

It was filmed by motorcyclist Tim Cooper, who tweeted he initially thought there had been road closure or major accident and that the queue was actually much longer than his footage showed.

McDonald's reopened 33 UK restaurants for drive-thru customers on Wednesday.