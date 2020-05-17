Video

A pygmy hippopotamus has been taking her first steps, a week after she was born at Colchester Zoo.

Her mother Venus gave birth on 9 May and video shows the pair "doing well" and "happily running along" in their enclosure, the zoo said.

They are yet to see many human visitors because of the coronavirus lockdown but the zoo said it was hoping to reopen in July if it was safe to do so.

The species is endangered, with fewer than 2,000 thought to remain in the wild.