Hundreds of people lined the streets and clapped in honour of a doctor who died with coronavirus.

Dr Karamat Mirza worked at Old Road Medical Practice in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, until two weeks ago when he contracted Covid-19.

Dr Mirza, who had run the surgery for 40 years, died in hospital on Sunday and his family said he was well respected in the community.

The funeral cortege toured the town, passing along the seafront on its way to the ceremony.