Street claps dad after six-week coronavirus battle

Neighbours have clapped and held banners in the street to welcome home a coronavirus survivor after he spent six weeks in hospital.

Father-of-two Omar Taylor, 31, was intubated, put in a coma and suffered a stroke at Colchester Hospital.

His wife Kaitlyn had been told to prepare for the worst, but he has since recovered enough to continue his recovery at home.

She said: "He still can't speak, it's very hard for us to understand him. But he's done so well at home. It's just going to take time."