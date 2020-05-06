Street claps dad after six-week coronavirus battle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Essex street claps dad after six weeks in hospital
Neighbours have clapped and held banners in the street to welcome home a coronavirus survivor after he spent six weeks in hospital.
Father-of-two Omar Taylor, 31, was intubated, put in a coma and suffered a stroke at Colchester Hospital.
His wife Kaitlyn had been told to prepare for the worst, but he has since recovered enough to continue his recovery at home.
She said: "He still can't speak, it's very hard for us to understand him. But he's done so well at home. It's just going to take time."
-
06 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-52547669/coronavirus-essex-street-claps-dad-after-six-weeks-in-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window