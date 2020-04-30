Media player
Essex cricketers make meals for NHS 'heroes'
Former England cricket captain Graham Gooch says he has been “humbled” by efforts to make and deliver meals to NHS staff.
He joined Simon Harmer and other players from Essex County Cricket Club helping to cook and take food to 13 hospitals including Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.
It is part of an initiative by the charity Supporting Humanity.
Gooch said: “It’s been very humbling… Some of these nurses have been working all hours of the day so they’re the heroes.”
30 Apr 2020
