Zoo animals 'definitely missing the visitors'

Zoo animals have been "acting differently" and seem to be missing their human visitors, a curator has said.

The attractions were closed over the normally busy Easter period due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Colchester Zoo curator Sarah Forsyth said not knowing when they could reopen was worrying as the summer season generated income to cover the winter period.

"I think the animals are definitely missing the visitors - they are acting quite a little bit differently," she said.

"They get a lot of interaction and engagement from our visitors, so every time I walk past an enclosure, they're all coming over and seeing what I'm doing because it's just so quiet for them."