Online music therapy group a 'lifeline' in pandemic

Video

Members of a music therapy group for people with dementia have welcomed its continuation online.

Together in Sound has been delivering the therapy for couples - those living with dementia and their partner or carer - since 2017.

But the coronavirus pandemic has forced the group, based in Saffron Walden, Essex, to move to virtual sessions.

"It's a lifeline, really," one participant told the BBC. "It's just something to look forward to and we can't wait for it to come."

The group is a partnership between Saffron Hall Trust and the Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research, based at Anglia Ruskin University.