US singer stuck in UK streams gigs in Airbnb room

A US singer who has become stranded in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned to Instagram to entertain her followers while she is unable to get home.

Niki Darling, from New York, was performing a six-week residency at a club in Essex when the UK went into lockdown. Unable to leave the country, she has spent time in spare rooms found online.

The artist, who also had to cancel a music video shoot in London, has been recording music and singing live to her followers in her bedroom.

Despite the situation, Ms Darling said it "hasn't been terrible".

"The weather's actually been pretty nice since I've been here. I've been lucky."

