Woman, 73, battles back from coronavirus
A 73-year-old woman has told of her determination to get through "anything and everything" after battling back from the coronavirus
Janet Whelan, from Harlow, Essex, spent three weeks in hospital before being discharged.
Ms Whelan, who has underlying health conditions, is now being cared for by her granddaughter Leah, 16.
She said: "You're not getting rid of me. I'm going to get through anything and everything."
15 Apr 2020
