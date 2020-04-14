Stand By Me: Lockdown choir creates NHS tribute

Video

More than 150 choir singers have got together virtually to record a song to raise money for NHS staff.

Members of the Buskerteers Choir, made up of groups across Essex, individually recorded their part of Stand By Me in their own homes on their phones. The mash-up was turned into an online video.

The group has raised more than £21,000 of its £1m target, which its Facebook page says will fund "accommodation, food, travel and counselling to NHS nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers fighting Covid-19".

One of the singers, Keith Davies said: "I've had a few people come back to me saying it actually moved them to tears because, I think it's the power of the human voice, and then the lyrics and now attributing those lyrics to the situation we find ourselves."

The song was originally at hit for Ben K King in 1961 and has been released by other artists a number of times since.