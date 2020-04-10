Video

A seven-year-old boy who had to cancel his birthday party because of the coronavirus pandemic received a surprise call from his favourite cricketer.

Tim Madders, from Billericay, Essex had a video chat with Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer, who promised to send him the shirt he wore when the side won the T20 title.

His parents had asked the club if they would help to celebrate his big day.

Tim's father, Tom, sad: "Thank you for making his birthday so special. He was star-struck. A real touch of class from a great role model and a great cricketer."

South Africa-born Harmer said: "It’s good to be able to give back to our Essex cricket community during these trying times. I was once a young Timothy, with dreams and heroes, so to be able to make his day is a small gesture that can go a long way."