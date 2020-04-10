Try these arts and crafts at home this Easter

Video

An Essex gallery has posted a number of arts and crafts tutorials online to keep families busy this Easter.

Firstsite, in Colchester, has been unable to run its Holiday Fun programme due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Instead, the charity has put step-by-step videos for ages four and upwards on its website.

In one video, artist Iris Gunnarsdottir shows how to create a snowdrop letter, which is common in her home country of Greenland.