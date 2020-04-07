'We don't want mum just to be a statistic'

Media player
Coronavirus: Woman warns of severity of illness as mum dies
A daughter of a woman killed by coronavirus has urged people to understand the severity of the illness, saying she did not want her mother's death "just to be a statistic".
Anne Blythe, 58, died in hospital in Harlow, Essex, with a stranger holding her hand as her relatives were banned from visiting.
Her daughter Candice put an emotional plea on Facebook asking people to stay at home and "do it for mum".
She told the BBC she had "so much love and support" following her video and hoped people would listen to her warning.
