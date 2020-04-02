Airport's 'challenge' to park grounded planes

Video

Drone shots over Stansted Airport show the "challenge" they face to find space for grounded planes.

Nearly 100 aircraft are occupying most of the passenger stands at the UK's fourth busiest airport.

Only a "handful" of passenger flights continue to take off and land, with cargo aircraft still operating.

"Usually at this time of year we’d see more than 500 flights a day... we are faced with a different challenge of ensuring there is space for these aircraft on the ground and that airlines can continue to maintain them," said Nick Millar, Stansted’s Operations Director.