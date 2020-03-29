Media player
Jack Monroe: Coronavirus cookery for the culinary clueless
Do not be afraid to mix up your ingredients - that is the advice of food writer Jack Monroe, as we all make the most of our store cupboards during the coronavirus lockdown.
The cook, from Southend, Essex, has been sharing some top tips to help people who lack confidence in the kitchen.
The author is well-known for making the most of basic ingredients and says swapping around pulses and vegetables will still lead to a delicious meal.
29 Mar 2020
