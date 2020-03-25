NHS worker makes emotional 'stay at home' plea

Video

An NHS worker has made an emotional appeal for people to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, as she leaves her family home to protect loved ones.

Chanice Cushion, a medical emergencies assistant in Southend, has chosen to live elsewhere to protect her mother-in-law, who lives with her and has health problems.

In the video posted on Facebook, Ms Cushion described having to say goodbye to her partner and two-year-old child.

"I'm petrified but I have to go to work," she said.

"Protect the vulnerable people that you could potentially be infecting. From the NHS workers, from the doctors, to everybody from everybody. Stay at home."