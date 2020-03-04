The 100-year-old keep fit instructor

Media player
The 100-year-old who holds keep fit classes in her care home
A 100-year-old former gymnast is keeping trim in her old age by teaching keep fit.
Marion Watson gives seated exercise classes to fellow residents at Down Hall Residential Care Home in Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex.
“I just love the joy of movement and seeing people improve,” said the great-grandmother.
One of the perks of being so fit is that she is often told she "doesn't look a day over 80"!
