Woman jailed for trying to open door mid-flight

Woman jailed for trying to open Jet2 plane door mid-flight
A woman who tried to open a passenger plane door mid-flight has been jailed for two years.
The court heard Chloe Haines, 26, from High Wycombe, shouted “I’m going to kill you all”.
Two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the Jet2 plane back to Stansted Airport, causing a sonic boom across Essex.
Haines was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court after admitting endangering the safety of a passenger plane, and assault by beating.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said it was "one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced".
12 Feb 2020
