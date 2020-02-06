Video

The father of a man found dead at TV presenter Michael Barrymore's home says he feels the "door is starting to open" on information about his son's death.

The body of Stuart Lubbock was found in the entertainer's swimming pool in Essex in March 2001 following a party.

Essex Police has offered a £20,000 reward for information which could lead to a conviction.

His father Terry Lubbock said his "life has been on hold" ever since.

Barrymore was arrested but later released without charge.

A High Court judge found his arrest to be unlawful, as the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect him.

