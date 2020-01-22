Stranded dolphins rescued from Thames Estuary

Video

Two dolphins had to be rescued from the Thames Estuary after getting stuck in muddy waters.

They were spotted in trouble near the shore at Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, at about 12:00 GMT on Monday.

The fire service, coastguard, RNLI and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) spent two hours freeing the animals before they could be taken back out to deeper water.

A hovercraft was used to allow rescuers to reach the dolphins who were trapped about 200m (656 ft) from the shore.