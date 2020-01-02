Video

A mother-of-two says she has "no regrets" about popping her career in finance to give balloon modelling a go after her mum was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

Emma Nettleton, from Manningtree, Essex, originally took up face painting so she could spend more time with her mother, Diana Taylor, after her illness came "completely out of the blue".

But she discovered a talent for creating balloon models and her new career took-off, and she now earns the same amount as she did before.

"I've always liked crafts and was arty," said Ms Nettleton, who uploads photos of her work to Instagram, adding she wanted a job "to make me stand out" and "be home for the kids".

Her mother is continuing to receive cancer treatment.