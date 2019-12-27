Dancers with Down's syndrome take centre stage

Video

A musical theatre group is giving people with Down's syndrome the chance to shine and show "just how great they are".

Alex Munn, founder of Project 21, said: "I wanted to give them a platform and a voice."

Down's syndrome, which results in some degree of learning disability, is caused by an extra chromosome in a person's cells.

"We're all about raising awareness and the profile of people with Down's syndrome because they are an integral part of our community," Ms Munn said.

One dancer, Rebecca, 20, said: "We're always a good group full of different abilities throughout."

The project runs weekly dance workshops in Ipswich and Colchester.