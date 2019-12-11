Video

Footage has been released of the moment a cement lorry came within seconds of being struck by a fast-moving passenger train.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the lorry was waved over the crossing by a railway worker despite the red lights flashing.

When it tried to reverse, it got stuck on the closing barrier, forcing workers to lift it back up.

Seconds after becoming untangled and reversing to safety, a train whizzed past.

The RAIB said it happened in Mucking, near Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, on 13 March.

Simon French, chief inspector of rail accidents, said it was almost a "disaster", adding that Network Rail and Amey Inabensa had "addressed the factors" to stop it happening again.