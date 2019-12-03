Media player
Loughton school crash survivor 'blacked out'
A boy who was injured in a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a school in Essex has been speaking to the BBC.
Alfie Barnes, 15, said he saw the car drive off after he was hit and described the pain he has suffered.
Harley Watson, 12, died soon after he was hit outside Debden Park High School in Loughton on Monday night.
Alfie's mum, Donna Mills, said she was left in "shock" after the "heartbreaking" incident.
