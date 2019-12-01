'Losing my hair is something I wouldn't change'

Video

A woman who has had no hair for most of her life says she has never worn a wig and is "proud" of her identity.

Maddison Hicks, 24, lost her hair at the age of three because of an immune disease.

Despite the condition, she still regularly goes to a hairdressers in Maldon, Essex, which helps people with hair loss, and enjoys scalp and beauty treatments.

"I think it's really nice to be able to still go to the hairdressers, just like every other woman does. Just to make yourself feel a little bit special," she said.

"I love having alopecia now and it's not something that I would change about myself."

