Video

A jury in New Zealand has been shown CCTV footage of the man accused of murdering Grace Millane in the days after the British backpacker was last seen.

It includes video of the suspect taking a suitcase, which prosecutors say had the 21-year-old’s body inside, out of his hotel in Auckland on a luggage trolley.

Prosecutors say Ms Millane, who was from Wickford in Essex, was strangled after going on a date with the 27-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in December.

The defendant argues her death was an accident during consensual sex.