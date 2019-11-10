Video

The forgotten story of a Senegalese woman who broke down racial barriers to appear in an English beauty contest in 1908 has been retold.

Princess Dinubolu caused a "media frenzy" by entering a beauty show in Southend, Essex, after she was banned from appearing in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, for her "light chocolate" skin.

Southend artist Elsa James worked with historian Steve Martin to unearth her story for a video called Forgotten Black Essex, which brings her bravery to light.

Mrs James said she was the "first UK #blackgirlmagic", adding she had "really enjoyed embodying" Princess Dinubolu to bring her story "back to life".