'Why dogs should stay in their own country'

An animal charity is trying to stop the illegal import into the UK of rescue dogs which can carry fatal diseases.

At least 344,000 dogs were bought into the the UK from EU countries last year but it is feared some importers are bringing in dogs from outside the EU which do not meet government standards.

A BBC Inside Out East investigation has discovered cases of leishmaniasis, which did not used to exist in the UK, are increasing.

Dogs Trust veterinary nurse Nicola Wheatley hopes that by teaching vets in Bosnia how to neuter the animals, the number of puppies born on the streets will drop and the need for overseas adoption will decrease.

"There's no need for them to be transported to another country where they don't know what's expected from them," said the nurse, who worked in Basildon, Essex.