'Last leg' for double-decker world tour

"No-one has ever driven around the world in a double-decker bus", says Ron Sverdloff who came up for the idea of a world trip in a bus.

Ron is one of seven drinking buddies from Essex who, in 1967, went in search of global adventure from their local pub The Elms in Leigh-on-Sea.

The plan was to start and finish at the pub, but after three years touring the world the friends only made it back to Dover and then went their separate ways.

Now, some 50 years later, five of the friends reunited to complete the final part of the trip and keep their promise to the pub landlord.