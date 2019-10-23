Lorry containing 39 bodies moved to new location

Video

A shipping container in which 39 people were found dead has been moved from an industrial estate where it was found in the early hours.

Police have moved the container lorry from Grays, Essex, to a secure location so the bodies inside could be recovered at a site in nearby Tilbury.

The vehicle, registered in Bulgaria, was found shortly before 01:40 BST at Waterglade Industrial Park.

The lorry driver, named locally as Mo Robinson, 25, from the Portadown area of County Armagh, Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.