Essex lorry deaths: Aerial footage shows scene where bodies found
The bodies of 39 people have been found in a lorry container on an industrial park in Essex.
A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The bodies were discovered in the early hours of Wednesday at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.
Essex Police said the lorry travelled from Bulgaria and entered Wales via Holyhead, Anglesey, on Saturday.
23 Oct 2019
