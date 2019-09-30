Walton-on-the-Naze fishermen cut off by tide rescued by lifeboat
Two men had to be rescued after they were cut off by the tide and left clinging to a navigational mark while fishing.
They were quickly surrounded by incoming water at about 12:30 BST on Saturday at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex.
A number of people dialled 999 and an RNLI lifeboat crew was called to rescue to men, who were safely returned to shore.
Dale Steggles, from Walton and Frinton Lifeboat station, said: "This weekend the tides were large spring tides, being higher than usual coupled with the wind could have made for a very different outcome for the two individuals."
