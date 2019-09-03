Fire burns through seaside fishmongers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leigh-on-Sea fishmongers fire tackled by crews

A fire has broken out at a fishmongers on the Essex coast.

Five crews attended the fire at Leigh Fishermans Co-op on Leigh High Street early on Tuesday.

Resident Brian Gobey, who shot the video from a nearby footbridge, said the building was "part of our history".

The building was "a couple of hundred years old" and the roof was "completely gone", he added.

  • 03 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Industrial estate blaze smoke seen for miles