'The sport I love is not just for men'
A champion rally driver has told how she wants more women to get into the sport.

Nabila Tejpar, 25, from Maldon, Essex, "fell in love" with driving as a teenager and now competes worldwide.

The 2017 and 2018 Ladies British Rally Championship Trophy winner said she had a battle to convince her parents that it was a good career to go into.

This year she is aiming to win three more titles.

  • 07 Aug 2019
