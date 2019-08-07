'The sport I love is not just for men'

Media player
Video
Rally driver Nabila Tejpar: 'My sport I love is not just for men'
A champion rally driver has told how she wants more women to get into the sport.
Nabila Tejpar, 25, from Maldon, Essex, "fell in love" with driving as a teenager and now competes worldwide.
The 2017 and 2018 Ladies British Rally Championship Trophy winner said she had a battle to convince her parents that it was a good career to go into.
This year she is aiming to win three more titles.
07 Aug 2019
