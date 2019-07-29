Industrial estate blaze smoke seen for miles

Media player
Video reveals extent of Shoeburyness industrial estate fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from a fire at an industrial estate in Essex.
It began at about 11:00 BST in Shoeburyness but was under control by 13:30, Essex Fire Service said.
About 50 firefighters were called to the building, which a witness said was a polystyrene factory.
The blaze caused severe damage to the roof, which collapsed due to the extreme heat.
29 Jul 2019
