Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Danbury double-decker bus blaze tackled by firefighters
A double-decker bus has burst into flames by the side of the A12 in Essex.
A number of passengers were led to safety after it caught fire near Danbury on Friday morning.
Video captured from a passing vehicle showed black smoke pouring from the bus, as four fire engines tackled the flames.
The road was closed while the fire was extinguished and an oil spill was cleared.
-
26 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-49130065/danbury-double-decker-bus-blaze-tackled-by-firefightersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window