Double-decker bus blaze tackled by firefighters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Danbury double-decker bus blaze tackled by firefighters

A double-decker bus has burst into flames by the side of the A12 in Essex.

A number of passengers were led to safety after it caught fire near Danbury on Friday morning.

Video captured from a passing vehicle showed black smoke pouring from the bus, as four fire engines tackled the flames.

The road was closed while the fire was extinguished and an oil spill was cleared.

  • 26 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Huge plume of smoke made by scrapyard fire