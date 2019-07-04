The music festival for children under five
3Foot People Festival for children under five attracts 14,000 people

Organisers of a festival aimed at children under five expect to attract more than 14,000 people to this year's event.

The 3Foot Person Festival is held at Hylands Park in Chelmsford - the site of the now defunct V and RiZE festivals.

It features a range of attractions including music, dance, singing, arts, rides and lots of bubbles.

