'Lewd' assembly dance prompts prom ban

A petition is under way for pupils go to their prom after a school banned them following a "lewd and inappropriate" dance at their leavers' assembly.

The Year 11 boys from Woodlands School in Basildon, Essex, stripped to their boxers during a performance in front of their classmates to LMFAO's Sexy and I Know It.

Head teacher David Wright said the boys displayed "inappropriate behaviour, despite being asked repeatedly by their teachers to refrain from such behaviour".

Matthew Fuller, one of the boys who performed the routine, said it was just "harmless fun".