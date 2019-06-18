Video

A former prisoner said he turned his life around by creating a keep-fit regime for inmates that they could carry out in cell-sized spaces.

LJ Flanders, from Essex, created the routine while serving 18 months at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk for grievous bodily harm.

The Prince's Trust charity helped him develop his idea into a business and publish a book. It also led him to run regular workshops for offenders.

He said: "I wanted to try and turn the negative into a positive that even when I go back in to prison now and train the guys... I want to show them there is life after prison."