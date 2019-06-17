Open-top bus tour for Sunday league team

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Open-top bus parade for Sunday league stars Duckpond FC
A Sunday league football team has celebrated winning the premier division with an open-top bus parade.
Essex-based Duckpond FC spent £4,000 on a double-decker bus, a plane banner and advertising to celebrate being crowned the Colchester and District champions.
Player-manager Michael Hammond said he wanted "the world to know we won".
"We've won all the divisions now - we're officially the best Sunday league team in Essex," he said.
In total, the Harwich side won 15 out of 16 matches this season.
17 Jun 2019
