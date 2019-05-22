Beavers 'better' at making flood defences

Media player
Beavers in Essex doing a 'better job' creating flood defences
A pair of beavers released into the wild are doing a "better job" than humans at making flood defences.
The Eurasian Beavers, which were bred in captivity, were introduced at the Spains Hall Estate in Finchingfield, Essex, in March, and have built seven dams.
It is the first time the animals have been in the wild in Essex in 400 years.
The Environment Agency said it was a "pioneering approach" to reduce local flooding. The area, near Braintree in north Essex, was flooded in 2014 and 2012.
22 May 2019
