Police officer run over by car thief

Footage has been released showing a police officer being run over by a car thief.

PC Amy Macaulay was injured in London Road, Ipswich on 21 March after a Nissan Juke Acenta was stopped on suspicion of displaying false number plates.

Driver James Turner pulled away, colliding with a police vehicle blocking his path, before reversing at speed and trapping PC Macaulay in his car door. She was dragged backwards before falling under the front wheel.

He again drove into the police vehicle, before reversing into PC Macaulay. She was left with leg and foot injuries and was off work for a month.

Turner, 56, of Old Norwich Road, Ipswich, was arrested the next day.

He was jailed for two years for assault, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, along with other motoring offences.