For Hannah Dalton, pregnancy meant not being able to drink fluids for eight months without throwing up, going into hospital 27 times for intravenous drips and living off ice lollies and anti-sickness medication.

Hannah, 30, from Thundersley, Essex, had hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), the severe morning sickness the Duchess of Cambridge experienced during her three pregnancies.

She was bedridden for six months, ended up in a wheelchair and, at her worst, her body started to shut down.

"I seriously questioned was this still worth doing," Hannah says.

"We wanted a bigger family but was there a chance that we would lose me."

With support from her family, Hannah continued with her pregnancy and, in April, gave birth to a girl.

The moment she went into labour, the sickness stopped.