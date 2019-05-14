'I overdosed and spent £3,000 in my sleep'

Media player
Sleepwalking mum 'overdosed and spent £3,000' while asleep
A mother-of-three said she overdosed on medication while pregnant and spent £3,000 on internet shopping, all during her sleep.
Doctors discovered Kelly Knipes, from Basildon in Essex, would repeatedly stop breathing through the night, forcing her brain to partially wake and cause her to sleepwalk.
She was diagnosed with a sleep condition called parasomnia and now wears an oxygen mask at night to make sure she breathes correctly.
She said: "I was so tired all the time but now I don't. I feel like a completely different person."
14 May 2019
