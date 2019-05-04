Video

A BMX rider whose sport has led to many broken bones and a ruptured spleen says his past will not hold back his Olympic dreams.

Jack Clark, from Essex, is hoping to be selected by Team GB to compete in BMX Freestyle Park, debuting at Tokyo 2020.

The 24-year-old, who trains in Northamptonshire, said: "I love this sport. I started it and I've been addicted to it ever since I was 12.

"It's an adrenaline rush and it fires me up every time I ride."